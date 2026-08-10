Khmara discusses cooperation on defence projects, including drones and ballistic missile defence, with Swedish and Norwegian counterparts
Drone Industry
The heads of the defence ministries of Ukraine, Sweden and Norway discussed financial support for drone production and strengthening protection against missile threats.
As Censor.NET reports, Acting Defence Minister of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara announced this.
Drones and air defence among key needs
Khmara held talks with Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson and Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik.
He said that he had shared with the partners his conclusions following a visit to combat units. According to him, the troops have specific needs, including funding for drones.
"Our troops have specific needs. We are counting on swift support from our partners in financing drones, including reconnaissance and middle-strike drones," Khmara noted.
He separately emphasised the need to counter ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as jet-powered Shaheds. According to him, Ukraine already needs interceptor missiles and capabilities for asymmetric operations.
Long-term projects and cooperation with partners
During the talks, the parties also discussed long-term projects, including the development of the European FREYJA ballistic missile defence project.
Khmara noted that Ukraine was counting on continued support from Sweden and Norway in this area.
Specific areas of cooperation were also discussed separately with each partner. Talks with the Swedish side covered steps to be taken by the end of the summer and the development of aviation capabilities. Sweden’s support for the Electronic Warfare Coalition and its assistance with Gripen aircraft were also noted.
Joint defence industry projects and the strengthening of air defence were discussed with the Norwegian side. Khmara emphasised that Norway is one of Ukraine’s largest security partners.
He also stressed Ukraine’s readiness for a long-term partnership. According to him, the experience of modern warfare and solutions tested on the battlefield could also benefit Ukraine’s partners.
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