American actor visits Ukrainian border guards’ sanatorium. PHOTOS

Renowned American actor, director, and screenwriter Jesse Eisenberg visited a sanatorium run by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and spoke with service members undergoing rehabilitation.

The State Border Guard Service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Visit to service members: rehabilitation and support

The actor came to Ukraine on an educational and humanitarian mission to support people affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The head of the sanatorium, Colonel Bohdan Skyba, briefed the guest on the facility’s work.

During the meeting, the actor was told about the treatment and recovery of service members, psychological support, social reintegration and further plans for the facility’s development.

Watch more: US senators and congressmen have assured that aid to Ukraine will continue, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Roots and continued support for Ukraine

According to the actor, it was important for him to come to Ukraine because he has Polish and Ukrainian roots. His ancestors came from Lublin, and during World War II, one of his female relatives survived in Lviv thanks to a Catholic family who gave her shelter. The Lviv region therefore holds special significance for his family.

In addition to visiting the sanatorium, Eisenberg spent the week participating in activities at a children’s camp run by a school in a village near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The actor and members of his team have assured that they will continue to support Ukraine and help it in its fight against Russian aggression.

Read more: Long-term commitments to support Ukraine are to be expected at NATO summit in Ankara, - US Ambassador Whitaker