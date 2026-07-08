US senators and congressmen have assured that aid to Ukraine will continue, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting with a bicameral and bipartisan delegation from the US Congress.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the meeting was attended by Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Lindsey Graham, Richard Durbin, Christopher Coons and Mike Rounds, as well as US Representative Mike Turner.

Ukraine’s needs

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the support and attention shown to Ukraine.

It is noted that the parties held substantive discussions on the prospects for diplomacy and what is needed for it to succeed.

"I informed them of the shortage of interceptor missiles for ‘Patriots’ and the Russian strikes against our people. Contributions to the PURL and other air defence supplies are now the top priority for our defence," Zelenskyy emphasised.

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Sanctions against Russia

In addition, Zelenskyy and the US delegation discussed a bill on sanctions against Russia.

"It is very important that pressure on Russia over this war continues, and this initiative could genuinely help bring about peace. I am grateful to the senators and congressmen for their words of respect for our soldiers and operations, and for their assurances that aid will continue. I thank the United States and every caring American heart for their support," the president added.

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