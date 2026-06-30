US Congress may approve new aid package for Ukraine by end of year – Democratic Senator Kaine

The US Congress expects that a new aid package for Ukraine may be finally approved by the end of 2026.

This was stated by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia during a press conference in Odesa on 30 June, in response to a question from Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

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Bipartisan support

According to him, the US defence policy bill already includes "strong bipartisan support" for continued assistance to Ukraine.

"The good news is that the National Defence Authorization Act already provides strong authorized support for further defence assistance to Ukraine. The Senate is also now working on the budget approval process. Based on previous experience, we usually pass budget bills at the end of the calendar year. But I am very encouraged by the level of bipartisan support for Ukraine. We remain committed to this support," Kaine said.

He added that the Senate is currently working in parallel to agree on the overall budget parameters – the so-called top-line figures for defence and civilian spending.

See more: US Chargé d’Affaires Julie Davis has concluded her diplomatic mission in Ukraine. PHOTO

Background

As a reminder, in early June, the US House of Representatives backed a bill to allocate $1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and impose new sanctions against Russia. The vote was made possible by Democrats joining forces with some Republicans, who went against the will of the White House and Speaker Mike Johnson.

Read more: Pentagon has ’lost’ $910 million in aid to Ukraine