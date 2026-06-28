US Chargé d’Affaires Julie Davis has concluded her diplomatic mission in Ukraine. PHOTO

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, met with Julie Davis, the US Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine, to mark the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in our country.

This was reported by the Foreign Ministry’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the diplomats discuss?

During the meeting, the two discussed the current security situation and peace efforts. Sybiha emphasised the importance of the US playing an active role and providing leadership in advancing the peace process and achieving a comprehensive and sustainable peace.

Photo: Press Office of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Foreign Minister also expressed his gratitude to Julie Davis for her personal contribution to the development of active political dialogue between Ukraine and the US and for her effective cooperation during this crucial period for Ukraine.

Photo: Press Office of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"We are grateful to the United States for its unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We greatly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership. Today, it is particularly important to maintain the strong momentum of our cooperation and to jointly take proactive decisions that will bring Ukraine closer to a comprehensive and lasting peace," Sybiha emphasised.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the importance of the recent meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in France during the G7 Summit, which reaffirmed the shared commitment of Ukraine and the US to further strengthening their strategic partnership and coordinating efforts to achieve peace.

Photo: Press Office of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sibiga also expressed his gratitude to the American people for their solidarity with Ukraine and emphasised the importance of maintaining bipartisan support for Ukraine in the US.

The Foreign Minister wished Julie Davis every success in her future diplomatic work and also congratulated the United States of America on the approaching 250th anniversary of its independence, wishing the American people peace and prosperity.

Photo: Press Office of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Ukraine greatly values its friendship with the United States. I am convinced that our strategic partnership will continue to strengthen for the benefit of our states and peoples, as well as our shared cause of defending freedom, democracy and international law," Sybiha added.

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What led up to this?

It should be recalled that in April, the Financial Times reported that the US Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis, would be stepping down from her post due to differences with President Donald Trump.

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