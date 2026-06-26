Rubio’s statements about lack of agreement in Alaska raise questions, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that "there were no agreements" between the U.S. and Russia in Alaska regarding peace in Ukraine.

Russian propagandists are quoting him, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Rubio's statements about the lack of an agreement in Alaska raise questions," he said.

Lavrov also called for "clarity" regarding the United States' involvement in resolving the war in Ukraine.

Read more: There were "no agreements" between US and Russia in Alaska on peace in Ukraine, Rubio says

What happened before that?

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio said that during the meeting between Donald Trump and dictator Putin in Alaska in 2025, no agreements were reached to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Anchorage

Russian officials in the Kremlin have repeatedly referred to the "Anchorage agreement" or "arrangements in Anchorage," under which they allegedly intend to end the war in Ukraine.

On June 4, Putin called the "Anchorage Agreement" the basis for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

On June 21, Putin's aide Ushakov stated that "one of the parties proved unable to fulfill the agreements reached in Anchorage." His statement was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

On June 23, Russian dictator Putin stated once again that the "Anchorage Principles" should be "Russia's position" in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

What is known about the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska?

On August 15, 2025, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage (Alaska, U.S.), U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin met. They discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and a number of bilateral issues.

The meeting took place without the participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European leaders. The Ukrainian president has already called it "a personal victory for Putin," stating that Putin is not interested in peace but only wants to break out of international isolation and delay sanctions.

See more: Zelenskyy met with Trump: "It is always important to coordinate positions". PHOTOS