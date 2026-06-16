Zelenskyy met with Trump: "It is always important to coordinate positions". PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he met with US President Donald Trump.

The head of state posted the relevant photos on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov were present during the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump.

"It is always important to coordinate positions," Zelenskyy noted.







Read more: Russia should make deal, it lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine, - Trump

G7 Summit

It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy had arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that support for Ukraine would be the main topic at the G7 summit.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had proposed to dictator Putin that they hold a meeting at the G7 summit.

On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelensky agreed to a meeting at the G7 summit.

Watch more: If Zelenskyy wants serious dialogue, he should go to Moscow, - Peskov. VIDEO