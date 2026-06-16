2 873 18
Zelenskyy met with Trump: "It is always important to coordinate positions". PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he met with US President Donald Trump.
The head of state posted the relevant photos on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.
Details
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov were present during the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump.
"It is always important to coordinate positions," Zelenskyy noted.
G7 Summit
- It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy had arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.
- Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that support for Ukraine would be the main topic at the G7 summit.
- Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had proposed to dictator Putin that they hold a meeting at the G7 summit.
- On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelensky agreed to a meeting at the G7 summit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password