If Zelenskyy wants serious dialogue, he should go to Moscow, - Peskov. VIDEO

The Kremlin has stated that if Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants dialogue, he is welcome to come to Moscow.

This was stated by the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, in comments to propagandists, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"Putin has said everything to Zelenskyy and offered everything. It was said that if Zelenskyy is ready to speak responsibly and seriously, the ‘Kyiv regime’ understands perfectly well what is at stake. So he can always come to Moscow, where he will be welcomed," he said.

Read more: Putin claims Russian businessman travelled to Kyiv for meeting with Zelenskyy

It should be recalled that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he had read the open letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but "sees no point" in them meeting.

What preceded this?

On 4 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an open letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which he proposed a meeting.

In the letter, Zelenskyy proposed to Putin that they end the war "in a format between us and you" and set a clear date for the meeting. Among the countries that could host such a meeting, the head of state named Switzerland, Turkey and countries in the Arab world.

While negotiations are ongoing, Ukraine is ready to implement a full ceasefire, with the US providing monitoring.

The President of Ukraine believes that an exchange of prisoners of war on an "all for all" basis could serve as a good prelude to ending the war. Zelenskyy also emphasised steps to return civilians and children who were taken away during the war.

Read more: It is difficult to imagine negotiations with Ukraine right now, - Peskov