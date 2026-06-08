Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, believes that it is currently difficult to imagine the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine.

He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, Ukraine "is doing everything it can to slow down the peace process."

Read more: German Foreign Minister Wadeful called on Putin to hold talks on Ukraine with participation of EU

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