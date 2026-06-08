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It is difficult to imagine negotiations with Ukraine right now, - Peskov
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, believes that it is currently difficult to imagine the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine.
He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to him, Ukraine "is doing everything it can to slow down the peace process."
What happened before?
- On June 5, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin stated that a Russian businessman had allegedly traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
- On June 7, the Financial Times, citing four sources, reported that in May, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich visited Kyiv at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader sought to use him to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to direct peace talks.
- Zelenskyy confirmed that he met with Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in Kyiv in May to convey a message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin through him.
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