German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in negotiations aimed at a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine, with European participation.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, Wadephul made this statement during a meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco in Mexico City.

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"I think everyone can see that the conflict has entered a phase that urgently needs to be brought to an end," Wadeful said.

Europe's role in the negotiation process

Vadeful emphasized that the involvement of Germany and the European Union is crucial to any future peace process. According to him, this concerns not only the cessation of hostilities, but also broader security issues in Europe, Ukraine’s future, and its integration into the EU.

"That is why Europeans must be involved in these negotiations," the minister emphasized, adding that the format and timing of any potential talks could be determined at any time.

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