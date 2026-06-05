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News Zelenskyy’s letter to Putin
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Putin was informed about Zelenskyy’s letter, - Peskov

Zelenskyy wrote a letter to Putin: what does the Kremlin say

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian dictator, stated that Putin had been briefed on the letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"He was informed," he said.

Commenting on the delivery of the letter, Peskov said that Russia has no official channels of communication with Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine intensifies strikes deep into Russia. It is becoming harder for Kremlin to hide consequences of war from Russians, - Telegraph

What happened before?

  • On June 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an open letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which he proposed a meeting.
  • In his letter, Zelenskyy proposed to Putin that they end the war "between us and you" and set a specific date for a meeting. Among the countries that could host such a meeting, the head of state mentioned Switzerland, Turkey, and countries in the Arab world.
  • While negotiations are ongoing, Ukraine is prepared to implement a complete ceasefire, and the United States could provide monitoring.
  • The President of Ukraine believes that an exchange of prisoners of war on an "all for all" basis could serve as a good first step toward ending the war. Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for measures to repatriate civilians and children who were taken away during the war.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9113) Peskov Dmitry (510) Vladimir Putin (4065) Russia (13796)
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