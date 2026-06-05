Putin was informed about Zelenskyy’s letter, - Peskov

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian dictator, stated that Putin had been briefed on the letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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"He was informed," he said.

Commenting on the delivery of the letter, Peskov said that Russia has no official channels of communication with Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine intensifies strikes deep into Russia. It is becoming harder for Kremlin to hide consequences of war from Russians, - Telegraph

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