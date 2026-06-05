Putin claims Russian businessman travelled to Kyiv for meeting with Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that a Russian businessman had allegedly travelled to Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this during SPIEF 2026, according to Russian propaganda media, Censor.NET reports.

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Putin claims unofficial contacts through a businessman.

"Three weeks ago, one representative of our business circles called me and asked a question. He said: ‘Vladimir Vladimirovich...’ In principle, I have known this person for a very long time. We do not have such close contacts, but I trust him, he is a decent person. He called and said: ‘Vladimir Vladimirovich, I have been invited to Kyiv.’ I said: ‘Well, please, go. What do I have to do with it?’ ‘Well, I wanted to make sure to inform you about this, because it will probably involve some issues related to relations between the two countries,’ the Russian dictator said.

After that, the unnamed Russian businessman allegedly travelled to Kyiv for a meeting with Zelenskyy.

Putin claims that after returning, the businessman relayed to him the Ukrainian leader’s personal request for a meeting.

"He came back, and I met with him. Well, apart from all sorts of small things, the main point was that Mr Zelenskyy had asked for a meeting. I said: ‘I have never refused.’ But to meet just to, as we say, engage in pointless talk," Putin said.

Read more: Kremlin on Zelenskyy’s letter to Putin: "If he wants meeting, let him come to Moscow"

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he had read Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s open letter but "saw no point" in meeting him.

Background

On 4 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an open letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which he proposed a meeting.

In the letter, Zelenskyy proposed ending the war "in a format between us and you" and setting a clear date for the meeting. Among the countries that could host such a meeting, the head of state named Switzerland, Turkey and countries of the Arab world.

Ukraine is ready to fully cease fire for the duration of the negotiations, and the United States could provide monitoring.

The Ukrainian president believes that a full exchange of prisoners of war under the all-for-all principle could be a good prologue to ending the war. Zelenskyy also stressed steps to return civilians and children who were taken away during the war.

Read more: Putin on Zelenskyy’s letter: I see "no point" in meeting