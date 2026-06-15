Support for Ukraine will be main topic at G7 summit, - Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated that support for Ukraine will be the main topic at the G7 summit.
She is quoted by the ANSA news agency, reports Censor.NET.
Details
"Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable. Faced with Russia’s brutal attacks, we cannot look away. Solidarity is fundamental," emphasised Meloni.
"When attacks do not even spare the millennia-old symbols of Christianity", we need "strong support for Kyiv". This, together with "efforts to promote peace", will be "the main topics at the G7 summit", added the Italian Prime Minister.
G7 Summit
- Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that G7 leaders would discuss stepping up pressure on Russia at the summit.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had proposed to dictator Putin that they hold a meeting at the G7 summit.
A large-scale attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that a large-scale attack on Kyiv had left four people dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- Following the attack, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire. Work was underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been put out. The attack damaged an academy, a nursery school and more than 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive air strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others were injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tyshchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi, and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on Kharkiv.
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