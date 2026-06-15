Support for Ukraine will be main topic at G7 summit, - Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated that support for Ukraine will be the main topic at the G7 summit.

She is quoted by the ANSA news agency, reports Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable. Faced with Russia’s brutal attacks, we cannot look away. Solidarity is fundamental," emphasised Meloni.

"When attacks do not even spare the millennia-old symbols of Christianity", we need "strong support for Kyiv". This, together with "efforts to promote peace", will be "the main topics at the G7 summit", added the Italian Prime Minister.

G7 Summit

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that G7 leaders would discuss stepping up pressure on Russia at the summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had proposed to dictator Putin that they hold a meeting at the G7 summit.

See more: Russian night-time strike destroyed part of ’Petrik’ market in Kyiv. PHOTO

A large-scale attack on Ukraine on 15 June