Russian night-time strike destroyed part of ’Petrik’ market in Kyiv. PHOTO
Following a Russian attack overnight in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, retail pavilions near the Pochaina metro station caught fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".
According to the publication’s correspondent, the affected area is the "Petrik" market on Verbova Street, where several rows have been completely burnt out and destroyed, whilst the glass and roller shutters of other covered retail units have been damaged.
The rows of neighbouring markets, including the book, second-hand book and clothing markets, were not affected.
At present, no open flames are visible at the site of the strike. Rescue workers are working to deal with the aftermath.
The publication forbes.ua has published photos showing the aftermath of the attack on the market.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password