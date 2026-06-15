Russian night-time strike destroyed part of ’Petrik’ market in Kyiv. PHOTO

Following a Russian attack overnight in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, retail pavilions near the Pochaina metro station caught fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the publication’s correspondent, the affected area is the "Petrik" market on Verbova Street, where several rows have been completely burnt out and destroyed, whilst the glass and roller shutters of other covered retail units have been damaged.

The rows of neighbouring markets, including the book, second-hand book and clothing markets, were not affected.

At present, no open flames are visible at the site of the strike. Rescue workers are working to deal with the aftermath.

Read more: Fire on roof of Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. Academy, kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv have been damaged, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

The publication forbes.ua has published photos showing the aftermath of the attack on the market.







Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

Read more: Russian drones entered Ukraine via Belarus last night, - State Border Guard Service