Russian drones entered Ukraine via Belarus last night, - State Border Guard Service

During the massive attack on June 15, Russian drones flew along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, and some of them used Belarusian airspace to launch strikes against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, made this statement on television.

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"Last night, the enemy's tactics remained unchanged: drones enter from Russian territory and then move along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Some of the drones cross into Belarusian airspace and use it to penetrate deeper into Ukraine, specifically through the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, moving further toward the western regions," Demchenko noted.

He noted that on this day, a significant number of enemy drones were detected within the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. At the same time, the main direction of their movement was not toward the west of the country, but primarily toward Kyiv.

"Over the past 24 hours, for example, our fire teams have destroyed a total of more than 45 attack drones," Demchenko noted.

At the same time, he said, there is currently no buildup of Russian or Belarusian forces directly near the Ukrainian border, nor are there any signs of an attack group being formed.

The spokesperson emphasized that Ukrainian units destroy dozens of attack drones every day, which Russia uses to attack Ukrainian territory.

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

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