Russian drones entered Ukraine via Belarus last night, - State Border Guard Service
During the massive attack on June 15, Russian drones flew along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, and some of them used Belarusian airspace to launch strikes against Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, made this statement on television.
"Last night, the enemy's tactics remained unchanged: drones enter from Russian territory and then move along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Some of the drones cross into Belarusian airspace and use it to penetrate deeper into Ukraine, specifically through the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, moving further toward the western regions," Demchenko noted.
He noted that on this day, a significant number of enemy drones were detected within the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. At the same time, the main direction of their movement was not toward the west of the country, but primarily toward Kyiv.
"Over the past 24 hours, for example, our fire teams have destroyed a total of more than 45 attack drones," Demchenko noted.
At the same time, he said, there is currently no buildup of Russian or Belarusian forces directly near the Ukrainian border, nor are there any signs of an attack group being formed.
The spokesperson emphasized that Ukrainian units destroy dozens of attack drones every day, which Russia uses to attack Ukrainian territory.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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