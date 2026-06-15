Fires at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal have been extinguished following Russian strikes, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescue workers have extinguished fires covering an area of approximately 800 square metres at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and 1,000 square metres at the Mystetskyi Arsenal, which were caused by Russian strikes on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As noted, clean-up operations are currently ongoing at three further locations where the Russians struck the city’s civilian and residential infrastructure. Information is being updated.

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