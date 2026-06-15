Fires at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal have been extinguished following Russian strikes, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Rescue workers have extinguished fires covering an area of approximately 800 square metres at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and 1,000 square metres at the Mystetskyi Arsenal, which were caused by Russian strikes on Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
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Details
As noted, clean-up operations are currently ongoing at three further locations where the Russians struck the city’s civilian and residential infrastructure. Information is being updated.
Consequences
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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