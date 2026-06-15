It was no coincidence that Russia attacked Ukraine on day of talks with EU, - Kos

It is no coincidence that Russia’s massive offensive coincided with the opening of Ukraine’s first negotiation cluster with the EU.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement.

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"The timing of Russia’s attack says it all. On the day Ukraine opens its first negotiation cluster with the EU, Moscow shows again what it fears most. A democratic Ukraine, firmly anchored in Europe," she emphasised.

Kos noted that the Russian strike killed rescue workers in Kharkiv and damaged the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

What led up to this?

Russian troops launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv. According to updated reports, the attack killed five people and injured more than 30, including two children.

Damage and fires have been reported in nearly all districts of the capital. Rescue workers are operating at approximately 50 locations.

The Obolon district suffered the most damage—residential buildings and warehouses were on fire there, and dozens of cars were destroyed.

In the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, and other districts, strikes on residential and non-residential infrastructure, fires, and building damage were reported.

In the Pecherskyi district, a fire also broke out on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra—the roof of the Assumption Cathedral caught fire.

Due to damage to the power grid, approximately 140,000 customers in the northern part of the city are without power.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive strike on Kyiv: destruction in all districts. PHOTOS