Ukraine’s air defence shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike, – Air Force

On the night of 15 June (from 18:00 on 14 June), Russian forces launched a massive combined strike on Ukrainian territory using attack drones and various types of missiles. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, whilst Dnipro and Kharkiv were also hit by missile strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a total of 681 aerial attack vehicles were detected by electronic warfare units: 70 missiles and 611 drones of various types.

Among them:

6 3M22 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles (from the area of the temporarily occupied Crimea);

34 "Iskander-M"/S-400 ballistic missiles (from the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation);

30 Kh-101/"Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

611 Shahed, "Gerbera" and "Italmas" strike UAVs, "Banderol" loitering munitions and "Parodiya" decoy drones.

Air defence operations

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defence had shot down or neutralised 632 targets, including 50 missiles and 582 drones.

Among them:

5 3M22 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles;

15 "Iskander-M"/S-400 ballistic missiles;

30 Kh-101/"Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

582 enemy UAVs of various types.

It was also recorded that 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs struck 42 locations, whilst debris from downed drones fell at a further 12 locations.

The Air Force reports that the attack is ongoing, with individual attack drones currently in Ukrainian airspace. Ukrainians are urged not to ignore air raid sirens.

Read more: Russia has capacity to produce about 120 ballistic missiles every month – Zelenskyy