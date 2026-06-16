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Russia should make deal, it lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine, - Trump
US President Donald Trump believes that Russia should "make a deal" as it is suffering huge losses in the war against Ukraine.
He told reporters this, reports Censor.NET, citing Sky News.
What is known?
"Look, Russia should make a deal. Russia's lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine. Last month, they lost 35,000 soldiers between the two. [...] It's crazy what's going on there." he remarked on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
The US leader also confirmed that he would meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later.
G7 summit
- It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy had arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.
- Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that support for Ukraine would be the main topic at the G7 summit.
- Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had proposed to dictator Putin that they hold a meeting at the G7 summit.
- On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelensky agreed to a meeting at the G7 summit.
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