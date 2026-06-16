Russia should make deal, it lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Russia should "make a deal" as it is suffering huge losses in the war against Ukraine.

He told reporters this, reports Censor.NET, citing Sky News.

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What is known?

"Look, Russia should make a deal. Russia's lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine. Last month, they lost 35,000 soldiers between the two. [...] It's crazy what's going on there." he remarked on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

The US leader also confirmed that he would meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later.

Watch more: If Zelenskyy wants serious dialogue, he should go to Moscow, - Peskov. VIDEO

G7 summit

It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy had arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that support for Ukraine would be the main topic at the G7 summit.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had proposed to dictator Putin that they hold a meeting at the G7 summit.

On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelensky agreed to a meeting at the G7 summit.

Read more: Zelenskyy has proposed that Putin meet during G7 summit