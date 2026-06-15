Zelenskyy has proposed that Putin meet during G7 summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has requested a meeting with dictator Putin during the G7 summit, which is due to take place on 15–17 June in Evian-les-Bains, France.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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According to the head of state, Ukraine wanted to hold talks in the presence of US and EU leaders.

"Trump and Macron will be there, so it will be Europe plus America. It’s a good opportunity for us all to meet," said Zelenskyy.

However, Russia has once again shown that it is not prepared for dialogue, the president told journalists at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which has been damaged by Russian strikes.

Read more: Ukraine recently received and deployed Patriot missile system, - Zelenskyy

A large-scale attack on Ukraine on 15 June