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Zelenskyy has proposed that Putin meet during G7 summit
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has requested a meeting with dictator Putin during the G7 summit, which is due to take place on 15–17 June in Evian-les-Bains, France.
This is reported by RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
According to the head of state, Ukraine wanted to hold talks in the presence of US and EU leaders.
"Trump and Macron will be there, so it will be Europe plus America. It’s a good opportunity for us all to meet," said Zelenskyy.
However, Russia has once again shown that it is not prepared for dialogue, the president told journalists at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which has been damaged by Russian strikes.
A large-scale attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that a large-scale attack on Kyiv had left four people dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- Following the attack, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire. Work was underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been put out. The attack damaged an academy, a nursery school and more than 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive air strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others were injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tyshchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi, and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on Kharkiv.
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