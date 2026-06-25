There were "no agreements" between US and Russia in Alaska on peace in Ukraine, Rubio says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that no agreements to end Russia’s war against Ukraine were reached during the meeting between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska in 2025.

Rubio said this at a briefing after a meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Censor.NET reports.

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Denial of the "spirit of Anchorage"

Asked about Russia being "dissatisfied" with the United States over the "implementation of agreements reached in Alaska," Rubio replied that no agreements had been reached in Alaska.

"There was no agreement in Alaska. There was a proposal in Alaska, but there was no agreement in Alaska. If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end of the war," the official said.

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Rubio said the United States itself was "ready to play any constructive role" in ending the war that Russia launched against Ukraine.

"This war has been debilitating for Europe, but especially for Ukraine and for Russia, increasingly. We are prepared to step forward and play a constructive role, if there is one for us to play, in bringing the parties together and bringing that war to an end. That is what the president has been trying to do for a year and a half, but there was no agreement in Alaska," the US Secretary of State stressed.

What is this about?

It should be noted that Russian officials in the Kremlin have repeatedly referred to the "Anchorage agreement" or "agreements in Anchorage," under which they allegedly want to end the war in Ukraine.

On 4 June, Putin called the "Anchorage decisions" the basis for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 21 June, Putin’s aide Ushakov said that "one of the sides proved unable to fulfil the agreements reached in Anchorage." His statement was reported by the Russian state agency TASS.

On 23 June, Russian dictator Putin again stated that the "Anchorage principles" should be "Russia’s position" in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

Read more: Russia is "particularly" unwilling to make concessions regarding end of war in Ukraine, - Rubio

What is known about the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska

On 15 August 2025, US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin met at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Anchorage (Alaska, USA). They discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and a number of bilateral issues.

The meeting took place without the participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European leaders. The Ukrainian president has already called it "a personal victory for Putin", stating that Putin is not committed to peace but merely wants to break out of international isolation and delay sanctions.

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