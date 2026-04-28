U.S. Chargée d’Affaires in Ukraine Davis to leave post over disagreements with Trump, FT says

U.S. Chargée d’Affaires ad interim in Ukraine Julie Davis will leave her post over disagreements with President Donald Trump.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

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Davis to leave post

According to the sources, Davis became frustrated with her role amid disagreements with Trump over his position on support for Ukraine.

Davis has already informed the State Department of her intention to end her diplomatic career after nearly 30 years of service.

At the same time, the State Department denied the report and said Davis remains in her post.

Davis has served as U.S. Chargée d’Affaires ad interim in Ukraine since May 2025.

The publication notes that Davis’s predecessor, Bridget Brink, stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in April 2025 for similar reasons.

Read more: Russia does not offer compromises, while US is putting pressure on Ukraine, - former US ambassador Herbst

Brink’s resignation

As a reminder, in April 2025, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink resigned amid growing political disagreements with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Read more: Zelenskyy believes Trump finally seeks Ukraine’s victory