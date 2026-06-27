Pentagon has ’lost’ $910 million in aid to Ukraine

Due to delays with contracts, the Pentagon was unable to use part of the funds earmarked for the production of weapons for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the quarterly report by the Special Inspector General for Military Assistance to Ukraine.

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According to the report, during Joe Biden’s presidency, the US Congress has allocated $33.51 billion under the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) programme, which provides for the production of weapons by American companies specifically for Ukraine – meaning that the funds are first used to award contracts, and only subsequently for production and delivery.

How the USAI programme works

Between 2022 and 2024, aid packages were announced under the USAI. However, following the change of administration in Washington in January 2025, the pace of new contract signings slowed significantly. In mid-2025, the process picked up pace, but almost all the funds had to be contracted by 1 October – it is this deadline that determines whether the money has ‘come into effect’, rather than the mere fact that the package was announced.

The $910 million that had not been allocated to arms procurement was marked as ‘expired’ – it can no longer be used under the USAI.

The report also notes that a further $110 million remains allocated, but no contracts have been signed for these amounts – they have not been forfeited, but remain unused.

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The US has already supplied Ukraine with $19.2 billion worth of weapons

Of the $32.49 billion for which the US has signed contracts under the USAI programme, $19.21 billion worth of weapons has already been delivered to Ukraine – this represents 57 per cent of the programme’s total value. A further $13.3 billion is currently in production at US factories and will be delivered to the Defence Forces at a later date.

In total, since February 2022, Congress has allocated $195.03 billion for aid to Ukraine and Operation Atlantic Resolve. Of this, $116.02 billion has been disbursed, whilst a further $61.74 billion has been contracted but not yet disbursed.

The Inspector also noted that since April 2024, Congress has not approved any significant new funding packages for Ukraine – in the 2025 and 2026 financial years, only modest sums from regular annual appropriations were allocated for these purposes (5.06 billion and 6.3 billion dollars respectively).

In addition to congressional funding, US and NATO allies have, since February 2022, committed to providing Ukraine with security assistance totalling approximately $130 billion. Of this, $67.8 billion represents the United States’ own contribution through Presidential Defence Authorisations (PDAs), Foreign Military Financing and the USAI. The remainder is covered by partner countries, notably through the PURL initiative, under which the US Treasury had received $4.15 billion as of the end of March.

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