Ukraine’s combat successes influenced change in US attitude: Trump loves winners, - ex-ambassador Herbst

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst stated that Ukraine's successes on the battlefield have influenced the White House's position and improved Washington's perception of Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with NV.

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Herbst believes that statements by European leaders regarding a shift in Donald Trump’s position following the G7 summit generally reflect the actual discussions taking place in diplomatic circles.

According to him, similar "thawing" in relations between the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe has occurred before, but it has not been stable.

"I would like to note that we have faced similar circumstances before. European leaders, including Zelenskyy, were very pleased after the meeting at the White House last August, following the summit in Anchorage. And that marked the beginning of a period lasting several months during which the U.S. seemed to be cooperating quite closely with Ukraine and the Europeans, before the situation changed," Herbst said.

Read more on "Censor.NET": "The U.S. is no longer neutral in Russia's war against Ukraine," says Macron

Assessment of the Current Situation

Herbst noted that the current period could also prove to be unstable, since, in his view, the Trump administration does not have a consistent policy on the war.

"I believe that Ukraine is partly responsible for this improvement in its position. I am convinced that the U.S. administration was impressed by Ukraine's successes on the battlefield, as well as by the strikes against Russian targets—strategic targets on Russian territory itself," Herbst explained.

Trump supports the winners

Herbst added that, in his opinion, Donald Trump tends to side with the party that appears stronger.

"In other words, we know that Trump likes winners. Right now, Ukraine looks like a winner," the former ambassador noted.