Trump will support Ukraine in war against Russia, - Republican Congressman Wilson

Congressman Joe Wilson stated that U.S. President Donald Trump will ultimately support Ukraine in its war against Russia and fully understands Putin’s intentions.

According to Censor.NET, U.S. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson made this statement in comments to Ukrinform.

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"We will ensure that President Trump ultimately stands with the people of Ukraine," the congressman said.

Wilson added that Trump clearly understands the Russian leader’s true intentions.

"President Trump has made it clear that Vladimir Putin talks a lot in the morning, but in the afternoon he bombs and kills Ukrainian civilians," the congressman said.

He emphasized, however, that the U.S. president is trying to resolve international conflicts through diplomatic means, just as he has approached negotiations with Iran and North Korea in the past.

According to Wilson, Trump combines a willingness to engage in dialogue with a tough stance in negotiations.

"He sincerely wants negotiations, but at the same time he will stand his ground," the congressman emphasized.

Trump’s role in supporting Ukraine and NATO

The politician also recalled the decisions made during Trump’s first presidential term, which, he said, strengthened the security of Ukraine and NATO’s eastern flank.

"It was Trump who first provided Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missile systems to stop the invasion. It was Trump who, for the first time in history, deployed U.S. troops to Poland. It was Trump who halted ‘Nord Stream 2,’ which was funding the dictatorship in Moscow," Wilson noted.

Denial of the "Spirit of Anchorage"

Commenting on statements by the Russian side regarding the so-called "Spirit of Anchorage," the congressman rejected any suggestions that agreements with Moscow existed.

"No, no. In my opinion, nothing like that happened. We know that the Soviet Union—and now the Russian Federation, led by Putin—has never honored any agreement," he said.

Read more: Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Putin at G7 and hinted at possibility of backing out of agreements reached in Alaska, - Axios