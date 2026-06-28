Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Putin at G7 and hinted at possibility of backing out of agreements reached in Alaska, - Axios

During the G7 summit, US President Donald Trump was sceptical about anything to do with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and hinted that he might renege on the agreements reached in Anchorage.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by Axios.

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Dissatisfaction with Putin

According to two officials who attended last week’s G7 summit, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the summit. Furthermore, he even hinted that he might renege on the agreements reached during the talks in Anchorage.

The publication notes that, under these agreements, the US agreed to Russia’s demands that, as part of the deal, the Russian Federation would control the Donbas.

Read more: Ukraine’s combat successes influenced change in US attitude: Trump loves winners, - ex-ambassador Herbst

Pressure on Russia

Regarding the G7 meeting, one official noted that there are doubts in Europe as to whether the American leader will actually take measures to put pressure on Russia.

"Trump was sceptical about everything to do with Putin and spoke of putting pressure on Russia, but other leaders do not believe he will actually do anything," the official said.

What led up to this?

It should be recalled that Lavrov previously stated that following the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, Russia had expected full-scale cooperation with the US, but everything "seems to be the opposite".

According to media reports,Putin’s history lesson prompted Trump to threaten to walk out of the summit in Alaska.

Read more: There were "no agreements" between US and Russia in Alaska on peace in Ukraine, Rubio says