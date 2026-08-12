Defence Forces strike four Russian warships in Novorossiysk – SSU and General Staff

The Security Service of Ukraine, jointly with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Navy and other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, conducted a combined special operation against the Novorossiysk naval base and port infrastructure facilities in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

The SSU and the General Staff reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the strikes

The combined strike involved Ukrainian UAVs, Palianytsia jet-powered drones, Neptune cruise missiles and strike systems deployed from maritime platforms. Hits on the following targets have been confirmed:

Warships: Admiral Essen frigate (a Kalibr cruise missile carrier); Admiral Makarov frigate (the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and a Kalibr cruise missile carrier); Vasily Bykov patrol ship; Buyan-M , a Project 21631 small missile ship.



See more: Novorossiysk grain terminal has suspended operations following drone attack, – Reuters. PHOTO

The following targets were also hit:

A 30N6E radar forming part of an S-300 surface-to-air missile system;

A mobile fire group on Pier No. 2 at the Port of Novorossiysk;

The portal of the tunnel connecting the Hrushova oil depot and the Sheskharis terminal;

Infrastructure at Piers No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7.

The strategic significance of the special operation

The Security Service stressed that depriving the enemy of the ability to use the Novorossiysk base safely was a step towards completely stripping Russia of control over the Black Sea:

"Striking this base is of strategic importance. The SSU is systematically reducing Russia’s ability to control the Black Sea and use its navy to wage war against Ukraine," the SSU added.

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