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News Putin’s threats
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Russian Ministry of Defence responded to Ukraine’s peace initiatives: "You’ll get ’freeze’ this winter"

The Russian Ministry of Defence is threatening strikes against Ukraine this winter

The Russian Ministry of Defence has threatened Ukraine with strikes during the winter.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"You’ll face a ‘freeze’ this winter," the post reads, accompanied by a photo of Shahed attack drones.

Read more: Russia’s Defence Ministry reported capture of nonexistent village in Kharkiv region – CCD

The Russian Ministry of Defence is threatening strikes against Ukraine this winter

Read more: Putin acknowledges "certain problems with petroleum products" in Russia due to Ukrainian strikes but threatens "reciprocal responses"

What led up to this?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a "freeze" on the war along the front line is currently the quickest path to peace.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry of the occupying country stated thatit would not agree to a ‘freeze’ of the war without the alleged ‘causes’ being addressed.

Author: 

winter (34) Russia (14272) threat (118) The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (228)
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