10 804 63
Russian Ministry of Defence responded to Ukraine’s peace initiatives: "You’ll get ’freeze’ this winter"
The Russian Ministry of Defence has threatened Ukraine with strikes during the winter.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
"You’ll face a ‘freeze’ this winter," the post reads, accompanied by a photo of Shahed attack drones.
What led up to this?
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a "freeze" on the war along the front line is currently the quickest path to peace.
At the same time, the Foreign Ministry of the occupying country stated thatit would not agree to a ‘freeze’ of the war without the alleged ‘causes’ being addressed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password