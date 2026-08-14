Russian Ministry of Defence responded to Ukraine’s peace initiatives: "You’ll get ’freeze’ this winter"

The Russian Ministry of Defence has threatened Ukraine with strikes during the winter.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"You’ll face a ‘freeze’ this winter," the post reads, accompanied by a photo of Shahed attack drones.

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What led up to this?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a "freeze" on the war along the front line is currently the quickest path to peace.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry of the occupying country stated thatit would not agree to a ‘freeze’ of the war without the alleged ‘causes’ being addressed.