Russia’s Defence Ministry reported capture of nonexistent village in Kharkiv region – CCD

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported the capture of the nonexistent village of Shcherbakivka in the Kharkiv region.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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The village of Shcherbakivka was abolished back in 1997 because it no longer had any residents. As of 2026, no such settlement exists in Ukraine.

"This is yet another typical example of Russian disinformation, through which Russian propaganda seeks to create the illusion of a continuously successful advance by Russian troops in all sectors," the CCD wrote.

The Russian General Staff and Defence Ministry have repeatedly issued official reports claiming the capture of Ukrainian settlements that remained outside Russian control. For example, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov has repeatedly claimed that Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, neither of which is controlled by Russian forces, had been fully captured, the Centre for Countering Disinformation recalled.

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