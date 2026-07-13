Putin acknowledges "certain problems with petroleum products" in Russia due to Ukrainian strikes but threatens "reciprocal responses"

Russian dictator Putin complained about successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian oil depots, which are causing "significant problems" with petroleum products. He announced that Moscow’s future responses to strikes on Russian territory would be "several times more powerful."

His statement was quoted by Russian media, including Russia’s Interfax, according to Censor.NET.

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Kremlin threats

The leader of the aggressor state made the remarks while viewing exhibits presented by the so-called "People’s Front," where he was shown, among other things, a toy model of a Pantsir-S system.

"Our responses will always be reciprocal. Wherever they may try to strike Russian territory, we will respond in kind, only several times more powerfully. The enemy will feel it. It already does, I hope. And it will continue to feel it on an increasing scale," the Russian dictator announced.

Read more: Rutte to Putin: Don’t play with NATO, you won’t be able to win

Dictator acknowledges success of Ukraine’s "long-range sanctions"

Putin acknowledged that Ukraine’s deep strikes on Russian oil refineries had caused serious damage to Russian logistics. While assuring those present that Russia’s energy sector had a "very strong foundation," he urged Russians to be patient.

"As for energy, the foundation of Russia’s energy sector is very strong and reliable. Yes, they are currently causing us, as they say, certain problems with petroleum products. I think the situation [with fuel] will gradually improve," TASS propagandists quoted the dictator as saying.

Read more: No one can predict how to get Putin to sit down at negotiating table with Ukraine, - Rutte