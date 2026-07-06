No one can predict how to get Putin to sit down at negotiating table with Ukraine, - Rutte

Although the Ukrainian Defence Forces are achieving increasingly better results on the front line, the intentions of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remain unpredictable. At present, none of the Western leaders can predict exactly what factors will compel the Kremlin leader to sit down at the peace negotiating table.

The Alliance’s Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, made these remarks at a press conference in Ankara on the eve of the summit of NATO member states’ leaders, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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Zelenskyy is ready, but Putin is not

Rutte pointed out that the Ukrainian side is taking the most open stance possible regarding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, whilst the Russian regime is deliberately seeking to escalate the situation.

"The President of Ukraine is prepared to sit down at the negotiating table with Putin in any format to bring this war to an end. And, clearly, Putin is refusing to do so for the time being," said the Alliance’s leader.

Rutte also singled out the US administration for praise for maintaining and opening direct channels of communication with Moscow, as these steps, he said, had helped to "break the deadlock".

Read more: Putin is not yet ready for real negotiations, allies must strengthen Ukraine, - Rutte

Ukraine’s strikes deep into the Russian Federation

Despite the Kremlin’s refusal to negotiate, Russia’s military and economic situation is steadily deteriorating under the pressure of Ukrainian strikes, Rutte said.

"The Ukrainians are performing increasingly well on the battlefield. But ultimately, I cannot predict what needs to happen for Putin to come to the negotiating table. I don’t think anyone here can predict that. It’s hard to get inside this man’s head. But we can see that his economy is in dire straits. Ukraine is striking deep into the Russian Federation, targeting vital energy and defence industrial infrastructure, and, of course, Ukraine is performing increasingly well on the battlefield," the Secretary-General emphasised.

At the same time, the NATO Secretary-General urged the allies to abandon any illusions of a swift breakthrough, as Putin is showing complete indifference to the lives of his own citizens and is prepared to thoughtlessly sacrifice 35,000 Russian soldiers every month in order to continue the fighting.

"I don’t know what else we need to do to get Putin to the negotiating table," Rutte concluded.