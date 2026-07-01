Putin is not yet ready for real negotiations, allies must strengthen Ukraine, - Rutte

Ukrainian forces have achieved significant results in countering Russian aggression, but this does not yet indicate that a genuine negotiation process between Kyiv and Moscow is on the horizon.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made this statement, according to Censor.NET, citing the Financial Times.

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NATO’s priorities

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that support for Ukraine remains one of the Alliance’s key priorities, and there are no plans to change this course.

At the same time, Rutte expressed his conviction that sooner or later Russia will agree to begin negotiations. According to him, by that time, Ukraine must be as strong as possible in order to engage in dialogue from a position of strength.

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The NATO Secretary General believes that it is up to the partner states to do everything necessary to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient resources to strengthen its position.

The situation on the front lines

He also noted the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military’s actions in countering Russian aggression. According to Rutte, U.S. President Donald Trump also acknowledged the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a recent meeting at the White House.

At the same time, the Alliance’s Secretary General cautioned that the current efforts of Ukraine and its allies are not yet sufficient to compel Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to substantive peace talks.

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