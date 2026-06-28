If "spirit of Anchorage" existed, it is definitely dead now, - Sybiha
It is time for Russia to respond to Ukraine’s proposals to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war.
This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.
"The Spirit of Anchorage" is dead
"Russians love to talk about the 'spirit of Anchorage.' As with any spirit, no one really knows what it is. However, Russians believe in it and think that everyone else should believe in it too. Reality clearly shows one thing: if the ‘spirit of Anchorage’ ever existed, it is definitely dead now," he emphasized.
The Lesson from Anchorage
According to Sibiga, the lesson of Anchorage for Russia is that any peace plan developed without Ukraine’s participation is doomed to come to nothing.
"It's time for Moscow to stop believing in ghosts and instead respond to Ukraine's serious proposals to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war.
The longer Putin refuses to acknowledge reality—namely, that he will never achieve any of his goals on the battlefield—the worse things will get for Russia," the minister added.
What happened before that?
- As a reminder, Lavrov previously stated that following the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, Russia had expected full-scale cooperation with the U.S., but everything "seems to be the opposite."
- According to media reports, Putin'shistory lesson prompted Trump to threaten to walk out of the summit in Alaska.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password