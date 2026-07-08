Rutte to Putin: Don’t play with NATO, you won’t be able to win
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on Russia and dictator Putin "not to play games" with the Alliance.
He made this statement to reporters before the start of the official part of the NATO summit in Ankara, according to Censor.NET, which cites Interfax-Ukraine.
Details
Rutte was asked about a message to Russia and to Vladimir Putin.
"My message is that this alliance, made up of one billion people living in Europe, Canada, and the United States, will defend every centimeter of our territory. You cannot defeat NATO.
"We are a defensive alliance; we will never attack anyone. We will only defend our way of life, our democracies, and our territory. So don't mess with us, don't play games with us," replied the Alliance's leader.
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