Ministry of Defence plans to modernise infrastructure of military medical facilities and strengthen medical support, - Khmara. PHOTOS

Acting Minister of Defence Yevhen Khmara, together with Deputy Minister of Defence Lyubov Halan, visited military medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders are receiving treatment and undergoing rehabilitation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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"Together with Deputy Defence Minister Lyubov Halan, they visited military medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation," the statement reads.

We compiled a list of issues requiring solutions from the Ministry

"It was important to hear from the soldiers in person. We spoke with the servicemen undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. We identified issues requiring solutions from the Ministry. We also spoke with the medical staff and the management of the facilities," Khmara noted.

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The Ministry’s objectives are clear:

We must do everything we can to protect the lives of soldiers on the front line,

provide high-quality medical care in the event of injury,

and create the conditions for servicemen to return to duty following treatment and rehabilitation.

The lives and health of soldiers must be a priority for every commander. We will keep a close eye on issues relating to medical training, timely evacuation and the care of the wounded in military units.

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Upgrading the infrastructure of military medical facilities

A particular focus is on upgrading the infrastructure of military medical facilities and supporting medical specialists. We will consider all possible ways of channelling additional resources. We will seek more active assistance from international partners for this purpose. Medical support for our defenders requires modern facilities and motivated, well-trained staff.













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Khmara also thanked the doctors, medical staff and everyone who works every day to restore our defenders’ health and strength.