From body armour to footwear: 11 new categories of goods for military personnel on Prozorro Market – Defence Ministry

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) has expanded the Prozorro Market electronic catalogue for procurements funded from decentralised budgets.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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It is noted that military units currently have access to 15 categories of defence goods.

New items on Prozorro Market

Previously, the catalogue included four categories:

Pickup trucks; Motorcycles; Buggies; All-terrain vehicles.

The list has now been expanded with 11 new categories of clothing and equipment:

Camouflage equipment; Thermal underwear; Body armour; Electric winches for all-terrain vehicles; Individual camouflage kits (ponchos); Summer field uniform trousers; Short-sleeved T-shirts; Summer field uniforms; Jackets; Electric motorcycles; Tactical footwear.

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The Ministry of Defence noted that the most in-demand categories include:

Pickup trucks (with orders totalling almost UAH 144 million);

Buggies (with orders totalling almost UAH 72 million);

All-terrain vehicles (with orders totalling UAH 10.4 million).

DPA DOT plans to continue expanding the Prozorro Market catalogue by adding new items in line with the needs of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

Advantages of Prozorro Market

The Prozorro Market electronic catalogue is available to military units from all branches of Ukraine’s Defence Forces that make purchases using decentralised budget funds.

It is intended primarily to meet specific and urgent needs of military units. A service member selects the required category and product, while DOT, as the centralised procurement organisation, administers the process—from establishing requirements to qualifying suppliers.

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In April 2026, DPA DOT obtained the status of a centralised procurement organisation (CPO). This enabled military units to purchase defence goods using decentralised budget funds through Prozorro Market, which is administered by the Agency.

The Ministry of Defence noted that this approach significantly simplifies the procurement process for the military by shortening procurement times, reducing the administrative and bureaucratic burden, and minimising risks when selecting suppliers.

"What military units previously had to organise independently is now handled by the Agency. In particular, DOT takes responsibility for conducting market consultations, developing and standardising technical requirements, establishing qualification criteria, and selecting and vetting suppliers. Military units must have a simple and transparent way to purchase what they need using decentralised budget funds without spending time on complex procurement procedures. As a CPO, the Agency assumes the part of the work that each military unit previously had to perform independently. We are gradually expanding Prozorro Market so that it can meet an increasing number of the military’s standard needs," said DPA DOT Director Arsen Zhumadilov.

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