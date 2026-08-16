Ukraine has disabled 7 of the 10 largest logistics centers of Wildberries, - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine has taken out seven of the ten largest logistics centers belonging to the Russian marketplace Wildberries. Following a large-scale drone attack on the Moscow region, the company’s largest warehouse, with an area of 250,000 square meters, ceased operations.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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"On Saturday night, following a large-scale drone attack on the Moscow region, the company's logistics hub in the "Kolekino" industrial park ceased operations, along with the warehouse in Domodedovo," the statement said.

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As noted, this was Wildberries’ largest warehouse in terms of area—250,000 m².



"Russian logistics is acutely feeling the consequences of the war that the Russian Federation has brought to Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

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What led up to it