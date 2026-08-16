Russians are watching and filming fire at Wildberries warehouse in Moscow Region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing Russians watching the Wildberries marketplace warehouse on fire in the Moscow Region.

According to Censor.NET, local residents did not walk past the burning logistics centre and began filming the warehouse engulfed in flames.

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Following a drone attack on the Moscow region on the night of 16 August 2026, strikes on Wildberries’ logistics centres were recorded. Meanwhile, Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, claimed that Ukrainian drones had been shot down.

Read more: Drone operators from 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment, in collaboration with SSU and Defence Intelligence, used ’Zozulya’ drones to destroy depot of occupiers’ rocket and artillery weapons in Crimea. VIDEO