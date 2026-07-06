Innovative UAS, UGVs, and ammunition: Defense Ministry codifies 1,184 new weapons samples in six months, more than 90% of them are Ukrainian-made

Drone Industry

In the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use by the Defense Forces 1,184 new samples of weapons and military equipment. More than 90% of them are Ukrainian-made.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the ministry's press service.

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During the same period in 2025, the defense ministry codified 765 samples of weapons and military equipment, of which about 84% were Ukrainian-made.

This year, the arsenal of the Defense Forces was replenished with the latest samples of armored vehicles and special armored vehicles, ammunition, unmanned aircraft systems, communication equipment, electronic warfare/electronic reconnaissance systems, unmanned ground vehicles, vehicles for various purposes, and more.

More technology-driven weapons for the Defense Forces

In the first half of 2026, the largest number of codified samples of weapons and military equipment were high-tech systems that meet the requirements of modern high-intensity warfare. Most of them are Ukrainian-made.

See more: Ukrainian "Humvee": Defense Ministry codifies "Desna" armored vehicle. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use by Ukraine's Defense Forces:

391 Ukrainian UAS;

216 ammunition samples;

128 communication systems;

67 UGVs;

56 electronic warfare/electronic reconnaissance systems;

45 vehicles;

36 optical devices;

34 samples of armored vehicles and special armored vehicles.

Eight samples of small arms were also codified.

Read more: DOT-Chain Defence has launched drone builder for military, - Ministry of Defense

Codification of non-lethal support assets: what troops received

In addition to the latest lethal weapons, the defense ministry approved for use a large number of domestically produced non-lethal samples of weapons and military equipment, which are urgently needed by defenders to carry out tasks on the battlefield and in the rear.

The Defense Forces have been approved to use:

24 domestically produced samples of rear support equipment;

10 engineering assets;

8 samples of equipment maintenance systems;

3 samples of radiation, chemical, and biological protection equipment;

3 training simulators;

1 demining sample.

One of the priorities of Ukraine's defense strategy is technological superiority over the enemy. That is why the list of codified samples is dominated by the latest systems that meet the requirements of modern high-intensity warfare.

Read more: DOT-Chain Defence has launched drone builder for military, - Ministry of Defense