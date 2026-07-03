DOT-Chain Defence has launched drone builder for military, - Ministry of Defense

Drone Industry

The first combat unit independently customized an attack drone on the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace using the new "drone builder" feature.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the drone builder allows users to select modifications to the drone as early as the ordering stage, tailoring it to a specific combat mission.

A response to the military’s request

The Ministry of Defense notes that this solution will reduce the workload on units’ drone workshops and accelerate the implementation and scaling of innovations on the front lines. As a result, the military receives a system that is ready for use "out of the box" specifically for their sector of the front.

According to Arsen Zhumadilov, director of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), the drone builder was developed in response to a request from the military, with whom the Agency maintains constant contact.

"Units often adapt drones to their tactical needs: the specifics of the terrain, countering enemy electronic warfare systems, and other operational considerations. The new functionality allows them to do this as early as the ordering stage—with just a few clicks. As a result, the military receives a drone ready to carry out its mission immediately upon arrival at the front," Zhumadilov explained.

Read more: Half million drones for front: military choose equipment themselves through DOT-Chain Defence

On DOT-Chain Defence, you can order drones for combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces.

How the drone builder works

The feature works as follows: when placing an order, a unit representative sees all available modifications of the drone. Specifically, they can choose from the following options:

frame;

flight stack;

electric motor;

propellers;

ELRS control receiver;

camera;

video transmitter;

radio transmitter antenna;

battery;

initiation board.

Read more: Drone Line units to order UAVs through DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace

Each model will have its own range of modifications, depending on the manufacturer’s capabilities.

Once the military confirms the order, the modified drone is shipped directly to the brigade. DPA oversees logistics and payments upon delivery.