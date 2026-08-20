One man was killed and another injured as a result of a Russian attack in the Kyiv region

A man has been killed in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian missile attack. Another man has been injured and is in hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, one of the industrial facilities was also damaged as a result of the enemy strike. A fire broke out at the site, which is being extinguished by rescue workers and other emergency services.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

According to local Telegram channels, Boryspil and Brovary came under a massive attack by Kh-101 missiles.

Power cuts in the region

In the Brovary community, damage to power supply facilities has been reported as a result of the enemy attack, according to Brovary’s mayor, Ihor Sapozhko.

He said that power engineers will begin to deal with the aftermath of the emergency as soon as the security situation in the city allows.