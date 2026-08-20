Russian airstrikes in Kherson this morning: at least 16 people injured

In Kherson on the morning of August 20, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on the Korabelny district. At least 16 people were injured as a result of the strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the Kherson Regional State Administration reports this.

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The first victim was a 50-year-old man who was attacked by a Russian drone around 6:20 a.m. Police officers took him to the hospital. He is believed to have sustained an explosive injury.

At around 6:35 a.m., three employees of a municipal utility company—men aged 55, 65, and 29—were caught in the blast. All were hospitalized with injuries caused by mines and explosives.

Two more men, aged 34 and 35, were taken to the hospital following the drone attack. They were also preliminarily diagnosed with blast injuries.

At around 7:00 a.m., two more men—aged 40 and 45—were admitted to the hospital. They had sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.

Medical personnel are also treating a 64-year-old man from Kherson who was attacked by a Russian drone around 7:15 a.m. The man has blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.

In addition, at around 6:40 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked one of the markets in the Korabelny district. According to the MBA, five people were injured—two women, ages 54 and 35, and three men, ages 38, 49, and 64. They suffered blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds to the torso.

As a result of this morning’s attacks in the Korabelny District, at least 16 people are known to have been injured. All of the injured are receiving medical care and undergoing further examinations.

Due to the attacks in Kherson, there are power and water outages

The Russian strikes have also caused power outages in the city. Due to the power outages, there may be interruptions in the water supply and a drop in water pressure in the distribution networks.

There are "Resilience Centers" operating in Kherson where you can charge your devices and receive basic assistance.

The city military administration also reported that, as of this morning, 27 buses were operating on 11 routes in Kherson.