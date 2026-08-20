Maternova on Russian strike on Kyiv: This is not war on battlefield

Russia isn't just fighting against military personnel; it's killing civilians and bombing residential buildings and hospitals.

According to Censor.NET, EU Ambassador Katarina Maternová stated this.

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"Let's be honest: this isn't a war on the battlefield. Soldiers aren't fighting other soldiers. Russia is killing civilians and bombing residential buildings and children's hospitals.

We must speak out about this. We must write about it so that the world remembers the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

"We must never forget," the statement reads.

Maternova stated that at least 12 people were killed and another 34 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. She added that in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, a Russian strike destroyed the upper floors of a nine-story residential building. According to her, Russia also struck a children’s hospital during the attack.

The EU ambassador also recalled the Russian attack on Zhytomyr that took place the previous night. According to her, a Russian drone struck the National Police headquarters in Zhytomyr. As a result of the attack, three people were killed and another 53 were injured.

Maternova emphasized the scale of the Russian attacks and their consequences for Ukraine’s civilian population.

A massive combined strike

On the night of August 19–20, the enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as strike UAVs. The main target was Kyiv and the surrounding region.

In Kyiv, damage has been reported in three districts of the city: Svyatoshyn, Solomyanskiy, and Darnytskyi.

As of 10:20 a.m., 12 people are known to have died. Thirty-three residents of the capital were injured.

A massive attack on the Kyiv region continued throughout the night. The enemy struck civilian settlements in the region with attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

As of 7:00 a.m., there are reports of 7 people injured in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. One person has died.