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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,474,030 people (+1,390 per day), 12,286 tanks, 48,318 artillery systems, 25,170 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,474,030 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 21, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,474,030 (+1,390) people (killed and wounded);
  • tanks – 12,286 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,170 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 48,318 (+57) units
  • MLRS – 2,052 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,581 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,333 (+12) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 472,849 (+1,980) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,049 (+39) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 137,369 (+551) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,559 (+8) units

Watch more: Russian mobile air defence group fired on private residential building and two cars near occupied Yevpatoriia. VIDEO

Втрати ворога станом на ранок 21 серпня

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Russian Army (12339) Armed Forces HQ (5493) liquidation (3152) elimination (7838)
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