Russia carried out 238 attacks, heaviest fighting took place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Russian troops carried out 238 assaults over the past 24 hours, with the highest number occurring in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the aggressor launched one missile strike, using missiles that follow a ballistic trajectory to reach their targets, as well as 44 air-, ground-, and sea-launched cruise/air-to-ground missiles; carried out 87 airstrikes using 278 guided aerial bombs; deployed 10,821 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 3,077 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The following settlements were subjected to enemy artillery shelling: Neskuchne, Sopych, Korenok, Potapivka, Volfyne, Bezsalivka, Ulanove, and Tovstodubove in Sumy Oblast; as well as Zoria, Buda-Vorobivska, and Yanzhulivka. The enemy carried out an airstrike on the Velyka Chernechchyna area.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults. At the same time, the aggressor carried out three airstrikes, dropping six bombs, and fired 53 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the settlements of Lyman, Izbytske, Okhrimivka, and the Starytsia area.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched 15 offensive operations toward Radkivka and Hlushkivka.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers attacked six times toward the settlements of Lyman, Novoserhiivka, Drobysheve, and in the Novoselivka area.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 15 assaults toward the settlements of Ozerne, Orikhuvatka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the areas of Kryva Luka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out two offensive operations in the areas of Nykyforivka and Minkivka.

Twenty-six attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out assault operations in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Novoselivka, as well as toward Stepanivka, Dovha Balka, and Vilne.

The enemy carried out thirty-two attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, and Kotlyne, as well as toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Biliakivka, Bilytske, Hannivka, Svitle, Shevchenko, Myrne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out three attacks toward Nove Zaporizhzhia and in the areas around the settlements of Zaporizke and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions 16 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, Dolynka, and in the Bilohiria area.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the Plavni area and toward Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the occupiers forming offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck six drone command centers and three areas where enemy troops were concentrated.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 1,390 casualties over the past day. In addition, three tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, 57 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, four air defense systems, 12 ground-based robotic systems, 39 missiles, 1,980 unmanned aerial vehicles, 551 enemy vehicles, and eight pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed.

Read more: Russians advance near Tykhonivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP