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Russians advance near Tykhonivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have made gains in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Tykhonivka (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.
Updated map
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