ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13829 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
1 034 3

Russians advance near Tykhonivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have made gains in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Tykhonivka (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Occupiers advance near Kalenyky and Tsvitkove – DeepState. MAPS

Updated map

DeepState reports Russian advance near Tykhonivka

See more: At least 13 people injured in Russian morning strikes on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. PHOTOS (update)

Author: 

Donetsk region (6122) military actions (3570) Kramatorskyy district (1122) Tykhonivka (2) DeepState (542)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 