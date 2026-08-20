Russians advance near Tykhonivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have made gains in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Tykhonivka (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Occupiers advance near Kalenyky and Tsvitkove – DeepState. MAPS

Updated map

See more: At least 13 people injured in Russian morning strikes on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. PHOTOS (update)