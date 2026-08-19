ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7477 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
1 186 2

Occupiers advance near Kalenyky and Tsvitkove – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kalenyky (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Tsvitkove (Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Occupiers advance near Sviatopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

DeepState maps new Russian gains in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

DeepState maps new Russian gains in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2319) Donetsk region (6115) Kramatorskyy district (1122) Polohivskyy district (332) Kalenyky (6) Tsvitkove (1) DeepState (541)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 