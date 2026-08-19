Occupiers advance near Kalenyky and Tsvitkove – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kalenyky (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Tsvitkove (Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Occupiers advance near Sviatopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP