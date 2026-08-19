1 186 2
Occupiers advance near Kalenyky and Tsvitkove – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kalenyky (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Tsvitkove (Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement reads.
Updated maps
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password