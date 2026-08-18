Occupiers advance near Sviatopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Huliaipole direction.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Sviatopetrivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Defence forces have liberated 19 settlements in Oleksandrivka sector, – DeepState. LIST