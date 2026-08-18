Occupiers advance near Sviatopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Huliaipole direction.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Sviatopetrivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement reads.
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