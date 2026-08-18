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News Photo Update of DeepState map Fighting in Huliaipole direction
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Occupiers advance near Sviatopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Huliaipole direction.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Sviatopetrivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement reads.

мапа

Read more: Defence forces have liberated 19 settlements in Oleksandrivka sector, – DeepState. LIST

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Zaporizhzhia region (2315) Polohivskyy district (331) Svyatopetrivka (3) DeepState (540)
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