Defence forces have liberated 19 settlements in Oleksandrivka sector, – DeepState. LIST
The Ukrainian military has liberated 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Russian invaders.
This is according to a report by the DeepState analytical project and the General Staff.
Analysts’ data
"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Hrushevsk, Tolstoy, Zirka, Yalta, Piddubne, Myrne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Voronne, Ternove, Berezove, Stepove, Kalynivske, Pryvillia, Zlagoda, Rybne and Krasnogorsk," DeepState clarified.
The enemy has also been repelled in Novopavlivka, Novoheorhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Zaporizhzhia and Pryvilne.
The General Staff reported that the territory of three regions in the Oleksandrivka sector was successfully de-occupied thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops, assault units and other units involved.
What led up to this?
- The day before, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatiy reported to the President that, since January 2026, as part of offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka sector, the Ukrainian military had regained control of 745 square kilometres of territory.
- The operation was carried out in two phases: the first lasted from January to May, and the second from May to August.
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