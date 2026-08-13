Defence forces have liberated 19 settlements in Oleksandrivka sector, – DeepState. LIST

Photo: Синім кольором позначена територія, яку звільнили ЗСУ з початку 2026 року / DeepState

The Ukrainian military has liberated 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Russian invaders.

This is according to a report by the DeepState analytical project and the General Staff.

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Analysts’ data

"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Hrushevsk, Tolstoy, Zirka, Yalta, Piddubne, Myrne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Voronne, Ternove, Berezove, Stepove, Kalynivske, Pryvillia, Zlagoda, Rybne and Krasnogorsk," DeepState clarified.

The enemy has also been repelled in Novopavlivka, Novoheorhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Zaporizhzhia and Pryvilne.

The General Staff reported that the territory of three regions in the Oleksandrivka sector was successfully de-occupied thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops, assault units and other units involved.

Read more: 185 combat clashes on frontline since start of day, most fighting in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

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