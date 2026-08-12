745 km² and 26 villages liberated in three regions during Air Assault Forces offensive in Oleksandrivka sector. VIDEO

During a large-scale offensive operation by the Air Assault Forces (AAF) and other Defence Forces units in the Oleksandrivka sector, which lasted from January to August, 745 square kilometres of territory were liberated from Russian occupation and 26 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were freed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Results of the offensive and enemy losses

Zelenskyy emphasised the high effectiveness and heroism of the Ukrainian paratroopers and other units that participated in the fighting.

"From January to August this year, our AAF troops and other units involved conducted an effective offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka sector. Thanks to the active operations of our forces, significant losses were inflicted on the occupation contingent. Russian losses amounted to at least 9,550 troops killed and more than 6,600 wounded. Ukraine’s exchange pool was also replenished," he noted.

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Liberation of territory in three regions and command report

The key achievement of the operation was the liberation of large areas of Ukrainian land:

745 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory were liberated;

Twenty-six villages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were returned to Ukrainian control.

"Our offensive operation was carried out precisely as planned. Today, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, Chief of the General Staff Ihor Skybiuk and Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleh Apostol reported on the results of the active operations and the next steps," the president added.

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